Dollar Index has declined sharply post the FED meeting minutes released yesterday and could be headed towards 105/104 while Euro has scope to rise to 1.05/1.06. Aussie and Pound are headed towards 0.68 and 1.22 while EURJPY holds below 146 and can fall. USDJPY can test 136 before bouncing back from there. USDCNY can test 7.10 while USDRUB remains within 59-61.50 region. EUINR has risen sharply and can test 86. USDINR can be ranged within 82-81.50 region before breaking higher eventually.
The US Treasury yields are continuing to fall in line with our expectation. The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s November meeting showing that the pace of rate hikes would be slowed down soon has dragged the yields lower. The Treasury yields have room to fall more from here. The German Yields are coming down as expected and can fall further to test their key supports. Thereafter a bounce is possible. The 10Yr and 5Yr are looking mixed and are stuck in a sideways range.
Dow continues to rise above 34000 keeping our bullish view intact. DAX remained stable but overall view remains bullish to see a rally on the upside. Nikkei has risen as expected and has room to test key resistance on the upside before reversing lower from there. Shanghai looks mixed but broader picture remains weak while below resistance at 3125-3150. Nifty remains bullish to see a break above 18400 while above the support at 18100-18000.
Brent and WTI fell sharply to $84.12 and $76.87 yesterday on talks of price cap on Russian oil and release of higher than expected US gasoline inventory data. As per the news, G7 nations are considering a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl. Gold recovered well from a low of 1719 as the support at 1720 seems to be holding well while Silver has broken above the resistance at 21.30/50. Both the metals have scope to rise further on the upside while above 1720 (Gold) and 21.50 (Silver) respectively. Copper remains bullish for a rise towards 3.80-3.85 while above the support at 3.5.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches toward 1.0450 ahead of German IFO, ECB minutes
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0450 in early European trading. The US Dollar licks its dovish Fed minutes-inflicted wounds amid light trading on Thanksgiving Day and weaker US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to German IFO and ECB minutes.
GBP/USD pokes three-month high around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar, Brexit, BOE talks in focus
GBP/USD cheers broad US Dollar weakness to refresh multi-day top. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Fed Minutes propelled pivot talks and joined downbeat US statistics to weigh on the USD.
Gold: Bull flag and dovish Fed pivot open doors toward $1,787 Premium
Gold price is rejoicing fresh bids above the $1,750 psychological level in what seems to be another down day for the USD. Investors are likely to hold the recent upside in Gold price amid holiday-thinned light trading conditions on account of Thanksgiving Day in the United States this Thursday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
European sentiment improves, but recessions unavoidable
Eurozone and U.K. purchasing manager indices were better than expected in November, but remain in contraction territory. While the upside surprise signals the magnitude of economic contraction may not be as severe as initially expected in Q4-2022, we still believe recessions in the Eurozone and U.K. are imminent.