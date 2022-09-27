Dollar Index has dipped a bit and can fall while below 114.50-114 as Euro may hold above 0.96 and can negate a fall to 0.95 in the near term. EURJPY is bullish while above 137. Aussie and Pound are trying to recover but needs to see a significant rise above 0.66 and 1.12/14 to become bullish for the medium term. Dollar-Yen is holding below 146 and can fall toward 142-141 soon. USDCNY is heading towards 7.20 while USDRUB can test 59-60.50. USDINR may rise too towards 81.80-82.00 or even 82.50 before a sharp reversal is seen. EURINR is bullish while above 78.
The rally in the US Treasury yields continue. The 10Yr has risen above its resistance while the 30Yr is yet to test its resistance and can rise further in the coming days and then possibly reverse lower. So, the 10Yr can either rise further or remain stable while the 30Yr continues to rise to test its resistance. The German yields continue to move up and have room to rise further. The 10Yr GoI has dipped but has support that can keep the overall uptrend intact. The 5Yr GoI sustains higher and keeps intact our bullish view to see further rise.
Dow and DAX continue to be bearish for a fall towards 29000-28900 and 11000 respectively. Nikkei has recovered slightly but is mostly likely to test key support near 26200-26000 in the coming sessions. Shanghai has fallen back again and keeps our bearish view intact. Nifty has fallen below 17200 and can head down further in the coming sessions.
Brent and WTI continues to fall and have room to come down further in the coming sessions . Gold, Silver and Copper continues to look bearish and has scope to test 1600, 17.5-17 and 3.2 respectively on the downside.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps five-day downtrend near 0.9650 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in six around 20-year low. Markets consolidate recent moves amid light calendar, mixed headlines. Hawkish central bankers, energy crisis keeps bears hopeful despite immediate rebound.
GBP/USD rebound pokes 1.0800 as BOE hesitates, DXY tracks yields ahead of key data
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s heavy losses as it bounces off the all-time low to 1.0780 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair renews intraday high while also snapping the five-day downtrend.
Gold seems poised to break below $1,600 amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the lowest level since April 2020. The US dollar eases from a new two-decade high hit on Monday and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.