FED hiked rates by 75bps as expected by the markets (lower than our expected 100bps) taking Dollar Index sharply up towards 112 now. View remains bullish as Euro can be headed to 0.97. EURJPY has fallen below 142 and can now test 140/139 while Pound and Aussie have plunged and can target 1.11/10 and 0.64 respectively before any rise is seen in the medium term. Dollar Yen rises with the Dollar Index and can test 146 while USDCNY has risen sharply and can test 7.15/20 soon. USDINR can open with aa gap up targeting 80.20-80.60/80 soon. EURINR continues within 79-80.50 while USDRUB too is stuck within a narrow range.
The US Treasury yields have surged at the near-end and while those at the far end are higher but have come-off from their highs. The US Federal Reserve raised the rates by another 75-bps yesterday in line with market expectation to 3%-3.25%. The projections showed the median Fed fund rate for 2022 will be at 4.4% which leaves the door open for another 125-bps rate hike from the next two meetings. The 10Yr and 30Yr can still rise from here while they sustain above their immediate supports. The German yields have also risen well at the near-end and have dipped at the far-end. The broader picture however is still bullish, and the yields have room to rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come-off yesterday. However, as long as they sustain above their supports, the outlook will remain bullish.
Dow continues to fall and has room to come down further to 30000-29500. DAX on the other hand has rebounded but could fall back again as the broader outlook still remain bearish. Nikkei has declined towards 27000 as expected. Shanghai has recovered a bit but needs a sustained move above 3100 to negate a further fall in the coming sessions. Nifty could trade in a broad range of 17400-18100 for some time.
Brent and WTI may continue to move sideways with a negative bias of seeing a dip on the downside . Precious metals continue to remain ranged within 1660-1700 (Gold), 19-20 (Silver) and 3.4-3.6 (Copper) respectively. Broader outlook remains weak to see a break below the lower end of the range and fall further on the downside.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.