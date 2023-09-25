Investors continue to retreat from equities, as higher yields and the prospect of ongoing high interest rates cause a resurgence of risk-off sentiment, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks fall further
“The new week has picked up where the last one left off. Stocks have dropped further in trading today, as the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ rhetoric continues to prompt a flight from risk. September’s reputation as one of the worst months for stocks will have been bolstered by the last four weeks of trading. A fresh climb in yields only adds to the stock market’s woes, as investors come to realise that when Powell says ‘higher for longer’, he really means it.”
FTSE 100 tests 7600
“Rising yields and a worsening economic outlook is a dangerous cocktail for the FTSE 100. Growth stocks like Ocado have been hard-hit as higher yields once again make stocks look less attractive, but normally-safer dividend players like Imperial Brands have come under pressure too as higher yields knock the shine off these stocks too.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
