As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out.
On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year over year through May.
The so-called “core” rate, which excludes food and energy, showed an annual increase of 3.8%. That represents the biggest jump since all the way back in 1992.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials continue to downplay the inflation threat. They insist the recent surge is transitory and doesn’t reflect a major trend to come.
But as Denver’s local 9NEWS reported, not all economists are echoing the Fed’s messaging on inflation.
News Report:
We are again, talking about inflation. That's when prices rise for all sorts of goods and services, therefore our money buys less. It is happening now. Although many economists think it's only temporary and will stabilize once supply disruptions and other effects of the pandemic wear off. But the chief economist for Deutsche Bank disagrees saying that the aggressive stimulus and economic changes in the U.S. will cause inflation to get worse for the next several years.
Investors seem unconcerned about the prospects for future high inflation – at least judging by the market’s response to yesterday’s CPI headline. The S&P 500 crept up to a slight new record high while bond yields actually moved lower by the end of the day.
As for precious metals markets, gold and silver each advanced slightly toward the tops of their recent trading ranges above $1,900 and $28, respectively.
Metals markets stand to benefit from rising inflation expectations. And interest rate sensitive markets including bonds stand to suffer.
Given an inflation rate of 5%, bondholders and cash savers stuck in low-yielding instruments are already suffering significant real purchasing power losses. Yields would have to move markedly higher in order to generate positive after-inflation returns.
But the last thing the U.S. Treasury wants is to have to pay more interest on its ballooning debt. Key to keeping the government afloat financially is making sure rates stay suppressed at the same time as the Fed pursues policies of higher inflation that knock down the real value of debt.
The scheme works as long as the public can be convinced that high inflation is transitory. And that when the official measures of inflation come in relatively tame, they actually capture the full extent of price levels in the economy.
The Fed’s preferred “core” rate of inflation excludes food and energy and fails to track actual home prices – some of the biggest real-world costs for consumers.
When the public stops believing the propaganda about inflation and starts seeking protection from it, we could see a massive flight from bonds and cash into quality assets.
In an inflationary environment, quality assets are those that can retain or gain value in real terms.
Some stock market sectors may fare relatively well. The natural resource sector in particular has the potential to generate gains amid rising inflation.
In general, companies that have pricing power and the ability to raise their dividends would be considered high quality.
At the end of the day, though, stocks are financial assets and are vulnerable to selling off in the event of broader market instability.
Although no asset is impervious to losing value over any given day, week, or month, real money itself has an unparalleled track record for retaining value over time.
Real money isn’t represented by U.S. Federal Reserve Notes or other fiat currencies. Real money is represented by gold and silver.
Unlike financial assets, physical precious metals carry no counterparty risk and are not dependent on third-party promises to pay. The value of gold and silver is the metal itself.
An argument can be made that precious metals are the highest quality assets an investor can own. Gold, in fact, is considered by the Bank for International Settlements to be a “Tier 1” asset within the banking system.
Even central banks around the world, despite refusing to redeem their fiat currencies in gold, continue to hold and accumulate gold in their own reserves. They evidently don’t consider a portfolio consisting entirely of paper promises to be prudent!
A flight to quality may be coming. It will be to investors’ advantage to accumulate quality assets including physical precious metals before the herd sends their prices much higher.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.