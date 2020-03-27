Markets brushed off a massive number of US unemployment claims in a sign that much of the bad news is priced in; or maybe it's a sign of month and quarter-end flows. Sterling was the top performer while the US dollar lagged. Weekend risk looms. Wednesday's Premium trade is +200 pips in the green.
US initial jobless claims soared to a record 3.283 million compared to 281K the week before and sashing the 1982 record of 695K. It was a harrowing number but risk trades climbed on the headlines. We warned yesterday that even a number in the 2-3m range might be seen as good news because there were whispers and worries of worse. Evidently a number even slightly higher than that was enough to satisfy bargain hunters in the market.
In terms of the coronavirus, the US is now the epicenter of the outbreak with the total number of cases surpassing China; or at least the official numbers. That also didn't derail the risk trade and the DJIA gained 6.4% in its largest 3-day rally since 1933.
Part of the moves are clearly a sign of relief that the government and central banks have averted a cascading financial crisis. Markets were on the brink of a freeze-up and meltdown earlier in the month and it took unprecedented pledges to buy nearly everything to save them; but it appears to have worked.
That's some reason for celebration. We also highlighted month and quarter-end rebalancing earlier in the week. Given the drop in stocks and rally in bonds, balanced funds need to adjust their allocations of each and that means stock buying and bond selling. Estimates were for $240B in flows but talk of it was widespread and at some point the story itself attracts far more buyers in a massive front run.
Another clear sign that liquidity conditions have improved is the fall in the dollar. It sank across the board Thursday and the beaten-down pound was particularly perky in a climb to 1.2175.
The calendar is the main obstacle in the day ahead. We've seen epic selloffs and squeezes into recent weekends. Markets shouldn't be under any illusions that cases will continue to climb over the weekend but we remain in a highly volatile situation and the mood can change quickly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD probes 200-day MA on US dollar weakness
Dollar sell-off is again fuelling gains in EUR/USD, pushing the pair higher to key average hurdle. Downside risks persist as the virus outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down in the Eurozone.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2300 amid UK’s coronavirus woes, Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD remains well bid above 1.2200, having pulled back from the highest levels in nine days reached above 1.23. Coronavirus cases in the UK surge. The EU-UK Brexit talks stalled, UK PM Johnson accused to put Brexit over breathing.
Oil trading is not for the faint of heart
The collapse of the price of crude oil over the past five weeks has been eye-watering in its speed but otherwise unremarkable in a commodity market long given to violent price movement. Price history predicts a rapid return for oil prices.
Gold: Under pressure, but market still looks indecisive
Gold's immediate outlook is neutral with prices stuck in a sideways trading range. Despite the losses, the yellow metal is still trapped in a trading range defined by the consecutive daily candles with long wicks and small bodies created on Wednesday and Thursday.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.