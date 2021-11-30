Moderna chief predicts existing vaccines will struggle with omicron [Video]

- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- A look at market sentiment at the EU open (00:53).
- Moderna Chief predicts existing vaccines will struggle with omicron (3:47).
- Why we should not write off Omicron cases as mild (5:19).
- US President Biden cautions against panic and urges boosters (7:20).
- UK to expand its booster programme to all adults (9:10).
- Fed Powell to tell Senate Omicron variant poses downside risks (10:48).
- Chinese factory activity unexpectedly grows as bottlenecks ease (13:58).
- EU HICP, US Chicago PMI & US Consumer Confidence due later (15:31).
