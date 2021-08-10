US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.045.
Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 67.39.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 163.20.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 4425.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1737.70. Gold is 38 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher at the present time. Currently, Europe is trading Mixed.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Mortgage Delinquencies. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/09/21
S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/09/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Monday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded lower by 107 points, the S&P traded 4 points Lower and the Nasdaq closed 24 points higher. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Once again yesterday we witness Neutral or Mixed markets as Monday morning we saw no evidence of market correlation at all hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. Remember that a Mixed bias means the markets could go anywhere and they did. The good news was Jobs Openings handily beat expectations by coming in at 10.7 Million versus 9.27 Million expected. The Labor market is improving and gaining steam and this is always positive. Today we have preliminary Productivity and Unit Labor Costs. Given that these numbers are preliminary there is always greater weight associated with preliminary as opposed to revised.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to four-month lows above 1.1700 on downbeat German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700 after the German ZEW Survey missed estimates. The US dollar advances amid a dour market mood and firmer Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 despite renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3850 despite resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The pair defies the bearish interests while the dollar's price action will continue to dominate amid a cautious mood and scarce docket.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.
Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar
Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.