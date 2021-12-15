Asia Market Update: Mixed and cautious equity trading session seen ahead of US Fed decision [Dec 15th]; China Nov data was mixed; UK CPI due later today.
General trend
- NZ bond yields declined after the NZ Treasury commented on bond issuance and GDP; RBNZ Gov also spoke.
- NZ Q3 GDP data is due on Dec 16th (Thurs.).
- AU bond yields rise, RBA Gov Lowe is due to speak on Thurs at 11:30 PM GMT [Keynote speech by Philip Lowe, Governor – The RBA and the Australian Economy – to CPA Australia Riverina Business Conference – Wagga Wagga].
- Aussie jobs data is also due tomorrow.
- Australia Dec Westpac Consumer Confidence: found a sharp increase in awareness of inflation; there appears to be a heightened sensitivity to virus developments in those states where there is likely more concern about the newly emerging Omicron strain.
- AUD/NZD rises.
- PBOC MLF operation was less than the maturing funds, previously announced RRR cut took effect today.
- China Nov New Home Prices had largest m/m drop since early 2015 [3rd straight decline].
- South Korea bond yields rise; Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee to hold briefing on Thursday Dec 16th on H2 CPI.
- Little seen in terms of fresh omicron news.
- Japan press said the gov't overstated construction orders data for 'years’.
- WTI Crude Futs move below $70/bbl.
- US equity FUTs trade generally flat ahead of Fed.
- Shanghai and Hong Kong property indices rise after prior declines, more caution seen regarding property developers’ bonds.
- Aussie REITs decline amid higher bond yields.
- BeiGene declines 15% in Shanghai debut.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Expect further reduction in stimulus over time; House prices are above sustainable level and vulnerable for a correction; reiterates will eventually raise cash rate above neutral level; Neutral rate for OCR is ~2% - speaking at Select Committee.
- (AU) Bain Capital said to be considering IPO for Virgin Australia by mid-2022 - Aussie press.
- (AU) Australia Dec Westpac Consumer Confidence: 104.3 v 105.3 prior; M/M: -1.0% v +0.6% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury publishes Half Year Fiscal Update, cuts bond program by NZ$31B over 4 years, updates GDP and CPI outlook.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy A$800M in Semi Govt Bonds v A$800M prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Domestic corporate goods prices rising significantly; Economy not in state of stagflation.
- (JP) Japan reportedly sees FY22 tax revenue over ¥60T - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan expected to hold the 2 + 2 meeting with the US in early Jan – press.
- (JP) Japan Land Min: Asahi report that overstates construction orders is true, extremely regrettable, will ensure it will never happen again.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to buy ¥2.0T in bonds via repurchase agreements (3rd consecutive operation, follows rise in Japanese repo rates).
- (JP) Japan LDP Official Amari: Do not want Japan's involvement to stop at just 20NM chips; Wants 10NM chips developed in Japan.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Japan's use of overstated construction data has been used in GDP calculation.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Unemployment: 3.1% v 3.3%e.
- (KR) South Korea reports record 7,850 coronavirus cases, to return to restaurant and cafe hour restrictions under coronavirus containment procedures.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) issues report on introduction of robots in industries and the impact on employment from 2010-2019: The use of robots results in 'meaningful' decline in human labor demand in manufacturing.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) CHINA NOV INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 3.8% V 3.7%E; YTD Y/Y: 10.1% V 10.4%E.
- (CN) CHINA NOV RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 3.9% V 4.7%E; YTD Y/Y: 13.7% V 13.9%E.
- (CN) China National Bureau of Stats (NBS): Economic recovery facing many constraints, main Nov indicators are in reasonable range.
- (CN) CHINA NOV PROPERTY INVESTMENT YTD Y/Y: 6.0% V 6.1%E.
- (CN) CHINA NOV NEW HOMES PRICES M/M: -0.3% V -0.3% PRIOR (3RD STRAIGHT DECLINE); Y/Y: 2.4% V 3.4% PRIOR.
- (CN) China Nov Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.0% v 4.9%e.
- (CN) CHINA NOV FIXED URBAN ASSETS YTD Y/Y: 5.2% V 5.4%E.
- (CN) Certain banks have cut first-home mortgage rates in Shenzhen to 4.95% (prior 5.10%) - China media.
- (CN) China Sec Times cites analysts: China may cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) before holiday season.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3716 v 6.3675 prior.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC CONDUCTS CNY500B V CNY1.0T MATURING IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.95% V 2.95% PRIOR (20th consecutive rate hold).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Nov Air Passenger Traffic 21.5M v 38.9M prior, -51.5% y/y.
- (CN) China CAAM sees 2021 vehicle sales 26.1M units, +3.1% y/y; 2022 vehicle sales at 27.5M units, +5.4% y/y.
North America
- (CA) Canada Govt Budget Update: Reports narrow budget deficits; To pare back bond issuance in FY21-22 by C$31B; cuts 2021 GDP, raises subsequent years.
- (US) House of Representatives has votes to raise debt ceiling by $2.5T to $31.4T cap avoiding default.
Europe
- (CH) Economist call for Swiss National Bank (SNB) to convert $1.0T foreign currency pile into sovereign wealth fund.
- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) said it does not favor major overhaul of cash system - financial press.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi -0.2%; Nikkei225 +0.0%; ASX 200 -0.7%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 -1.0%.
- EUR 1.1270-1.1254; JPY 113.80-113.67; AUD 0.7116-0.7099; NZD 0.6751-0.6726.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,769/oz; Crude Oil -1.3% at $69.81/brl; Copper -0.0% at $4.27/lb.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
