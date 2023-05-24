Given the surge in gasoline demand, traders are assessing the prospects for a US seasonal surge and OPEC+'s efforts to " ouch " speculators. At the same time, news that Russia was cutting production helped prices rise also.
And given that 70% of oil demand is tied to the service sector in both the West and China, where there is still plenty of room to rise back to trend, such strong growth in oil demand should be expected by the end of this year.
Indeed, the IEA supports a similar view, suggesting more room to run.
That is not to say commodity fundamentals have been blue sky. Crude oil output in Russia has surprised by a remarkable 2 million bpd since the middle of last year, leading to stronger-than-expected exports of crude oil and distillates.
The tidy redirection of Russian barrels, particularly to Asia and the Middle East, was further met by rising exports of Iranian barrels on a sharp decline in floating storage, all of which explains why oil inventories, except for stocks on water, have continued to rise, despite the announced OPEC+ curtailments.
So Russia could be the key; if they follow through with cuts, oil prices will stand a better chance of rising even during these overcast economic times.
While I think the downside is limited ahead of the June OPEC, we could be nearing that point where the speculator community turns around and dares OPEC to create even more spare capacity than the current 5mm bpd, which could ultimately lead to discord within the ranks of the oil producers group.
Paper selling
There has been massive selling in the oil complex as the cost of holding positions against higher funding costs and more volatility have made the oil market unattractive. In the past 30 days, oil has seen 250 million barrels of paper selling.
Remarkably positioning is now as short as it was during Covid when inventories reached record levels, breaching capacity constraints which caused oil prices to turn negative quickly.
Why has market positioning swung so negatively?
In our view, mounting concerns over the financial sector's health, US debt ceiling risks, fears of an impending demand slowdown in the West, and a deflationary funk in China have further raised fears of an upcoming US or global recession.
The bottom line: investors have been cashing in their commodity inflation insurance premiums.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium
Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.