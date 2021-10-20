Mid-day market update: Healthcare services drops after Q3 results, Radius Health shares jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 35,598.89 while the NASDAQ rose 0.15% to 15,151.71. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.37% to 4,536.47.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,996,500 cases with around 748,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,108,990 cases and 452,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,664,870 COVID-19 cases with 603,900 deaths. In total, there were at least 242,448,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,931,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares gained by 1.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG +2.91% (Get Free Alerts for CIG), up 3% and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima EDN +5.81% (Get Free Alerts for EDN) up 4%.
In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.2%.
Top Headline
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ +2.43% reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast.
Verizon reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.36 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $32.90 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $33.28 billion.
Verizon raised its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.25-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.40.
Equities Trading UP
Radius Health, Inc. RDUS +20.5% shares shot up 29% to $19.94. The Menarini Group and Radius Health announced topline results from the EMERALD Phase 3 study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer patients.
Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN +29.69% got a boost, shooting 29% to $1.3099. The FDA granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Canaan Inc. CAN +17.32% shares were also up, gaining 21% to $8.94 after Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 amid the debut of a bitcoin futures ETF.
Equities Trading DOWN
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ATIP -20.96% shares tumbled 22% to $2.8594 after the company reported preliminary Q3 revenue of approximately $159 million, well below the consensus of $170.42 million.
Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG -13.92% were down 13% to $20.23 after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
Novavax, Inc. NVAX -11.13% was down, falling 10% to $144.64 after Politico reported the company may be facing more serious manufacturing issues with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company is finding it tough to meet the purity standards set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and its vaccine candidate could reach full licensure only by the end of 2022, the report said.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $83.36, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,785.20.
Silver traded up 1.8% Wednesday to $24.32 while copper rose 0.4% to $4.7235.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.37%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.09%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, French CAC 40 gained 0.61% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.93%.
The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at 3.4% in September, while current account surplus shrank to EUR 17.6 billion in August from EUR 24.9 billion.
The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 3.1% in September from a nine-year high level of 3.2% in August, while annual rate of output inflation rose to 6.7% in September. German producer prices rose by 14.2% from a year ago in September. Italy’s current account surplus shrank to EUR 5.03 billion in August from EUR 6.99 billion in the year-ago month.
Economics
US crude oil inventories dropped 400,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:35 p.m. ET.
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.