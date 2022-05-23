U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 600 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 2.14% to 31,931.82 while the NASDAQ rose 1.57% to 11,529.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.90% to 3,975.67.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financials shares rose by 2.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Forge Global Holdings, Inc., up 18% and Ocwen Financial Corporation up 9%.
In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.8%.
Top Headline
Broadcom Inc is reportedly in discussions to take over cloud computing company VMWare Inc. The San Jose, California-based semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions company is looking to purchase VMWare, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Equities Trading UP
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares shot up 13% to $41.55. Truist Securities upgraded Treehouse Foods from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $50.
Shares of VMware, Inc. got a boost, shooting 19% to $114.17 following several reports Broadcom is in talks to acquire the company.
O2Micro International Limited shares were also up, gaining 18% to $3.46. O2Micro announced the receipt of an updated preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
Equities Trading DOWN
Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares tumbled 17% to $2.54 after effect of 1:12 reverse stock split.
Shares of Inotiv, Inc. were down 13% to $15.92. Inotiv said on May 18, U.S. Department of Justice executed a search and seizure warrant on Cumberland, Virginia facility.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was down, falling 14% to $11.66. Morgan Stanley maintained Foghorn Therapeutics with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $109.81, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,855.90.
Silver traded up 1.1% to $21.905 on Monday while copper rose 1.5% to $4.3390.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.80%, London’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.35% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.16%. The German DAX climbed 0.93%, French CAC 40 gained 0.39% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.42%.
The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased to a three-month high of 93 in May versus a revised reading of 91.9 in April.
Economics
The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.47 points in April versus a three-month low reading of 0.36 points in the previous month.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take the high road but bears emerge from critcal H4 resistance
AUD/USD bulls testing critical resistance within a bearish territory. The price is breaking out of the downward trend in a rising wedge formation. The bears have not thrown in the towel just yet.
Gold to consolidate below $1,860 as investors await Fed’s Powell
Gold price has delivered a four-day winning streak after displaying a bullish reversal at around $1,800.00 last week. The precious metal is expected to turn sideways after a firmer responsive buying action as more market participants will connect with bulls for further upside.
EUR/USD bulls are breaking through key daily resistance and eye even higher corrective highs
EUR/USD bulls staying the course as the greenback slides. EUR/USD bulls have stayed the course as the US dollar continues to melt away from the highs made in its breakneck 10% surge.
XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off
Ripple has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptos are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.
Fed’s inflation fight is all bark, no bite
Fed officials talk a good game. Rising prices are a massive problem for most Americans. Politicians are feeling plenty of heat over the issue. It appears the central planners are willing to accept lower asset prices in order to control inflation.