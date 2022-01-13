Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq dips 250 points, Taiwan Semiconductor shares gain

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 36,301.73 while the NASDAQ fell 1.67% to 14,934.36. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.77% to 4,689.96.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 64,359,400 cases with around 866,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 36,317,920 cases and 485,030 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,718,600 COVID-19 cases with 620,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 317,843,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,532,990 deaths.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares rose 0.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pure Cycle Corporation PCYO +2.72% (Get Free Alerts for PCYO), up 3% and Unitil Corporation UTL +2.96% (Get Free Alerts for UTL) up 3%.
In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell by 1.5%.
Top Headline
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL +3.5% reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Delta Air Lines posted quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.13 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $9.47 billion, versus expectations of $9.14 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM +6.94% shares shot up 7% to $141.60 after the company released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world’s largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors.
Shares of BTCS Inc. BTCS +0.22% got a boost, shooting 15% to $7.69. BTCS added Algorand to its blockchain infrastructure operations. The company announced on January 5 its dividend would be payable in Bitcoin.
KB Home KBH +15.97% shares were also up, gaining 14% to $48.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 housing revenue guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE -17.34% shares tumbled 18% to $10.14 after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering. Virgin Galactic intends to offer $425 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to institutional investors.
Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO -12.16% were down 12% to $8.54. E2open reported an adjusted gross profit of $103.4 million for the third quarter, up from $89.6 million in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP revenue also climbed to $147.4 million from $129.5 million. E2open raised its FY22 adjusted sales guidance to $474 million to $476 million.
Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI -12.26% was down, falling 13% to $33.54. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Denali Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL919 (ATV:TREM2).
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $82.62, while gold traded down 0.4% to $1,819.40.
Silver traded down 0.1% Thursday to $23.195 while copper fell 0.9% to $4.5345.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.03%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.53%. The German DAX gained 0.13%, French CAC 40 fell 0.50% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.47%.
Italy’s industrial production rose 1.9% from a month ago in November following a revised 0.5% decline in the prior month.
Economics
US initial jobless claims rose by 23 thousand from the previous week to 230 thousand in the recent week.
The Producer Price Index rose 0.2% for December following a revised 1% rise in the previous month.
US natural-gas supplies dropped 179 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1460 as tepid US data keeps the greenback pressured
EUR/USD retains gains near a fresh 2-month high of 1.1481, as US macroeconomic figures failed to impress. The dollar was unable to recover despite the fading risk-appetite.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold: Corrective decline complete?
Spot gold holds near its recent highs, although lacking follow-through. The bright metal trades around $1,817 a troy ounce, marginally lower for the day after peaking at $1,828.07 on Wednesday.
Ethereum must close the week above $3,300 or ETH will resume selling
ETH undoubtedly made some wild swings this week. Dropping below the $3,000 zone caused some jitter among market participants, but so far, buyers have been very supportive and responsive – but that conviction will need to be maintained.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
The data published by the US BLS on January 7 showed that NFP rose by 199,000 in December, compared to the market expectation of 400,000. The unemployment rate declined to 3.9% from 4.2% in Nov. and came in better than analysts’ estimate of 4.1%.