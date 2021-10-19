Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges over 100 points, Harmony Biosciences shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 35,374.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54% to 15,103.67. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.55% to 4,511.35.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,908,210 cases with around 746,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,094,370 cases and 452,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,651,910 COVID-19 cases with 603,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 242,021,450 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,923,690 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares gained by 1.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB +13.78% (Get Free Alerts for HCWB), up 16% and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA +20.21% (Get Free Alerts for DNA) up 15%.
In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples shares fell 0.2%.
Top Headline
Johnson & Johnson JNJ +2.4% reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast.
Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.36 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $23.34 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $23.74 billion.
Johnson & Johnson raised FY21 guidance to overall sales of $94.1 billion - $94.6 billion ($93.8 billion - $94.6 billion previously), including $2.5 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales. It expects adjusted EPS of $9.77-$9.82, as against the earlier outlook of $9.60 - $9.70, higher than the consensus of $9.66.
Equities Trading UP
HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB +13.78% (Get Free Alerts for HCWB) shares shot up 16% to $3.30.
Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY +10.18% got a boost, shooting 12% to $42.72 after it was announced the company will replace Retail Properties of America in the S&P SmallCap 600.
InflaRx N.V. IFRX +14.46% shares were also up, gaining 11% to $2.6750 after the company announced it was awarded an up to roughly $50.7 million grant by the German government to advance the development of vilobelimab for the treatment of severe COVID-19.
Equities Trading DOWN
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX -69.59% shares tumbled 70% to $2.1915 in reaction to disappointing data from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese in severe oral mucositis (SOM) patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVIR -65.96% were down 63% to $15.09 after the company reported data from the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population compared to placebo.
EverQuote, Inc. EVER -13.44% was down, falling 13% to $15.00 after the company cut third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $83.28, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,770.20.
Silver traded up 2.3% Tuesday to $23.79 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.7020.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.33%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.67% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.27%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.05% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.25%.
Spanish trade deficit widened to EUR 3.87 billion in August from a EUR 1.73 billion gap in the year-ago month.
Economics
Housing starts dropped by 1.6% to an annual rate of 1.555 million in September, while building permits fell 7.7% to an annual rate of 1.589 million.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.