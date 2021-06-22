Mid-afternoon market update: Dow rises 80 points, County Bancorp shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,957.60 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54% to 14,218.14. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.48% to 4,244.97.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,554,330 cases with around 602,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,977,860 cases and 389,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,966,830 COVID-19 cases with 502,580 deaths. In total, there were at least 178,811,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,873,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP 10.08%, up 11%, and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH 13.55%, up 11%.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell 0.3%.
Top Headline
Korn Ferry KFY 9.67% reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
Korn Ferry reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.98 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $557.40 million, versus expectations of $488.48 million.
Korn Ferry said it sees Q1 earnings of $1.04-$1.14 per share and fee revenue of $535 million to $555 million.
Equities Trading UP
Alfi, Inc. ALF 108.85% shares shot up 84% to $14.32 following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock. Company CEO told Benzinga ALFI's stock is "undervalued based on pipeline projections and identified opportunity."
Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. ICBK 47.29% got a boost, shooting 46% to $34.19. Nicolet Bankshares reported a deal to buy County Bancorp.
3D Systems Corporation DDD 27.84% shares were also up, gaining 31% to $37.78 after the company and CollPlant announced an agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.
Equities Trading DOWN
New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR 37.61% shares tumbled 32% to $6.44 after climbing over 73% on Monday.
Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS 5.88% were down 6% to $51.17 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock.
MicroVision, Inc. MVIS 10.58% was down, falling 13% to $17.03 after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $73.13, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,778.90.
Silver traded down 0.6% Tuesday to $25.88 while copper rose 1% to $4.2260.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.26%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.02% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.21%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.39%, French CAC 40 rose 0.14% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.32%.
Public sector net borrowing in the UK declined to GBP 24.3 billion in May. Italy's industrial sales rose 3.3% in April following a revised 1.7% growth rise in March.
Economics
US existing home sales fell 0.9% to an annual rate of 5.8 million in May.
The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index increased to 22 in June from 18 in May.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to the 1.1950 price zone
EUR/USD managed to extend its recent recovery, backed by a better market mood and easing speculation that the Federal Reserve may soon start retrieving monetary support.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
Will gold survive hawkish Fed?
The hawkish counter-revolution within the Fed continues. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the recent FOMC shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a natural response to faster economic growth and higher inflation than anticipated.
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
Global equities gaining after Wall Street rebound
Stocks are rising currently US stocks closed sharply higher Monday as Fed speakers including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric.