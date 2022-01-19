Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard to enter the metaverse, Walmart announced it will throw its won cryptocurrency. But no news is enough to give a smile to investors who are too worried about the rising US yields.
The US 2-year yield is now above the 1% mark, and the US 10-year yield is flirting with the 1.90% level. We are now at the pre-pandemic levels, so wondering whether it could slow down the Fed hawks? And if it does, could it reverse the selloff in US equities.
In a separate discussion, I explain why staking stablecoins could be risky and what risks you should consider when you aim for the staking income.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
