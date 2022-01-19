Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard to enter the metaverse, Walmart announced it will throw its won cryptocurrency. But no news is enough to give a smile to investors who are too worried about the rising US yields.

The US 2-year yield is now above the 1% mark, and the US 10-year yield is flirting with the 1.90% level. We are now at the pre-pandemic levels, so wondering whether it could slow down the Fed hawks? And if it does, could it reverse the selloff in US equities.

In a separate discussion, I explain why staking stablecoins could be risky and what risks you should consider when you aim for the staking income.