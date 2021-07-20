Top daily news
Stock index futures are mostly lower currently after Wall Street ended sharply lower Monday. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% while Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software, Twitter shares slid 0.59% on Monday amid reports the social networking service suspended Congresswoman Marjorie Greene, R-Ga after a pair of posts about Covid-19 that the company said violated its misinformation policy.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.18%
|GBP USD
|-0.22%
|USD JPY
|+0.19%
|AUD USD
|-0.69%
The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% on Monday while the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported builder confidence edged lower in July.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued their sliding Monday. Both are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its advancing Monday while AUD/USD continued retreating with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.54%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.71%
|Hang Seng Index
|-2.1%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.99%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of the Census Bureau building permits and housing starts data at 14:30 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.186% currently. All three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended solidly lower yesterday despite better than expected second-quarter earnings reports with 90% of those of SP500 companies that have reported so far have beaten consensus estimates. The three main stock benchmarks recorded losses in the range of 1.1% to 2.1% Monday.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending sharply lower Monday with banks, energy and travel shares leading losses. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading losses as China’s central bank kept a benchmark lending rate unchanged despite growing expectations for a cut.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.58%
|WTI Crude
|+0.79%
Brent is rebounding currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed sharply lower Monday as OPEC+ nations reached a deal on Sunday to increase oil supply from August. US West Texas Intermediate WTI plunged 7.2% but is higher currently. Brent dropped 6.8% to $68.62 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.57%
Gold prices are edging higher currently. August gold lost 0.3% to $1809.20 an ounce on Monday, the second straight daily loss.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18, off the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback
Bitcoin price has dipped below the $30,000 level, creating panic among many investors. Ethereum price has come extremely close to testing the range low, hinting at a reversal.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.