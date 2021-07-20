Top daily news

Stock index futures are mostly lower currently after Wall Street ended sharply lower Monday. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% while Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software, Twitter shares slid 0.59% on Monday amid reports the social networking service suspended Congresswoman Marjorie Greene, R-Ga after a pair of posts about Covid-19 that the company said violated its misinformation policy.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.18% GBP USD -0.22% USD JPY +0.19% AUD USD -0.69%

The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% on Monday while the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported builder confidence edged lower in July.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued their sliding Monday. Both are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its advancing Monday while AUD/USD continued retreating with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.54% Nikkei Index -0.71% Hang Seng Index -2.1% Australian Stock Index -0.99%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of the Census Bureau building permits and housing starts data at 14:30 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.186% currently. All three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended solidly lower yesterday despite better than expected second-quarter earnings reports with 90% of those of SP500 companies that have reported so far have beaten consensus estimates. The three main stock benchmarks recorded losses in the range of 1.1% to 2.1% Monday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending sharply lower Monday with banks, energy and travel shares leading losses. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading losses as China’s central bank kept a benchmark lending rate unchanged despite growing expectations for a cut.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.58% WTI Crude +0.79%

Brent is rebounding currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed sharply lower Monday as OPEC+ nations reached a deal on Sunday to increase oil supply from August. US West Texas Intermediate WTI plunged 7.2% but is higher currently. Brent dropped 6.8% to $68.62 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.57%

Gold prices are edging higher currently. August gold lost 0.3% to $1809.20 an ounce on Monday, the second straight daily loss.

