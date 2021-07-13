Top daily news

Stock index futures are mostly higher currently ahead of earnings reports starting today after Wall Street notched new records Monday. Microsoft shares dipped 0.22% amid reports the tech giant has agreed to acquire security software maker RiskIQ for more than $500 million in cash, Tesla jumped 4.38% outperforming the market as Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla and did not enjoy being the company's chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.02% GBP USD -0.1% USD JPY +0.01% AUD USD +0.14%

The Dollar strengthening continues currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.14% on Monday.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing Monday despite federal statistics office Destatis report the selling prices in wholesale trade rose by 10.7% in Germany in June compared with June 2020, the highest annual rate of change since October 1981. Both are little changed currently. USD/JPY continued climbing Monday while AUD/USD reversed its advancing with Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently while yen is lower still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.11% Nikkei Index +0.51% Hang Seng Index +1.6% Australian Stock Index -0.02%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation data at 14:30 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.371% currently. All three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended at fresh records yesterday ahead of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan quarterly reports today. The three main stock benchmarks recorded gains in the range of 0.2% to 0.36% Monday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher Monday with financial services and utilities shares leading the gains. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading gains as China's June exports growth beat expectations as easing global lockdowns boosted demand.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.39% WTI Crude +0.42%

Brent is rebounding currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday as OPEC+ nations abandoned talks last week on how to extend the output curbs spurring concerns producers may abandon the output curbing deal and pump at will. US West Texas Intermediate WTI lost 0.6% but is higher currently. Brent slid 0.5% to $75.16 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.3%

Gold prices are edging higher currently. August gold slid 0.3% to $1805.90 an ounce on Monday, ending above $1,800 for a fourth straight session.

