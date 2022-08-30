Markets head south, with initial gains being met by pessimism despite improved consumer and jobs data.
Powell comments ensure bears continue to dominate
“An upbeat European morning has soon turned swiftly around today, with the afternoon seeing sharp declines across both sides of the Atlantic. Unfortunately, markets will be at risk for some time yet, with inflationary pressures ensuring that rates remain higher for longer. With Jerome Powell hammering home the point that monetary policy will be utilised to address inflation rather than potential employment or growth concerns, todays 50-year high for German CPI served to highlight the pressure on the ECB when they meet next month. Unfortunately, the story is no better in the UK, with Goldman Sachs warning that we could see inflation reach a whopping 22% next year if natural gas prices remain elevated. ”
US consumers see reasons to be cheerful
“Today’s US consumer confidence survey brought a welcome boost for the Fed, with the August reading of 103.2 surprising even the most optimistic forecaster. Despite the evident fears around energy prices and inflation, the survey saw a rise in the number of those that consumers that consider conditions to be “good”. From a employment perspective, the survey saw grounds for continued optimism with just 11.4% of consumers considering jobs ”hard to get”. That theme was reiterated by a welcome jump in the JOLT job opening figure, which followed the CB confidence survey by also reversing the three-month downtrend to push sharply higher. Clearly the conditions for many have improved in August, helping to alleviate fears of a downbeat jobs report on Friday.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.