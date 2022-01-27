While yesterday's FED decision to leave rates unchanged was mostly expected, the following press conference by chairman Powell left investors worried for the potential of more rate increases than previously anticipated. The head of the US central bank said the FED will adapt to changing economic conditions appropriately and still expects inflation to decrease this year, despite a variety of factors driving prices higher such as supply chain shortages and an unexpected increase in demand. Stock markets started Thursday trading lower after the brief recovery seen before the decision and are currently attempting to rebound as key earning reports continue to be released. Meanwhile, precious metals dropped significantly while a strengthening USD and rising yields continued to add pressure with gold falling to the lowest level in around 10 days while the USD index is testing 17-month highs. Despite this uncertainty across markets, investors could see yesterday’s decision as a sign the FED is willing to compromise and still continues to prioritize overall market performance despite record levels of inflation.
Oil prices once again test multi year highs
While much of recent attention has been on yesterday's FOMC decision where the US central bank decided to leave rates unchanged, oil prices have managed to recover from the recent pullback and have returned to test recently reached multi year highs. Brent is trading around $89,50 while WTI hovers at $88,25 as tensions relating to the Russia-Ukraine situation rise and as demand prospects continue to improve thanks to the strong pace of economic growth across the world. On the other hand, this price area has managed to act as a resistance in the past and unless we see a significant catalyst, prices might struggle to remain at these levels for an extended period as governments attempt to contain rising energy prices.
