Markets
Peak Fed hawkishness and weak US growth data have helped US yields and the entire curve break below the recent ranges, driving growth stock outperformance as traders ponder a Fed Pivot.
And looking at the S&P 500 breaking through 4100, it seems like we are in a risk-on, dovish Fed and no US recession nirvana laced rally.
The global benchmark( SPX) has seen a robust 7% increase during the past two weeks. This period also coincides with the entirety of the 2Q earnings season thus far. And while I wouldn't go as far as suggesting that extraordinary earnings have pushed stocks higher, I think it is appropriate to say the market got a bit too bearish ahead of results, and we surpassed that bar.
But, of course, what is good for Main Street and what is good for Wall Street are not necessarily the same. Mainly because the financial markets, by their very nature, pull "the good times" forward, whereas the public lives the gloom of recessionary doom in real-time.
Oil
The choppy and often directionless price action of late is a stark reminder of speculators' role in the market.
Still, nowhere better to view the disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street this day is in the energy space. While anticipatory assets ( stocks) are rallying hard on hopes of a Fed pivot, prompt Oil prices are struggling due to negative macro data. Most driving-age adults are tightening purse stings as they live in economic slowdown gloom in real-time.
Despite the softer Fed tone, which should eventually support growth, it still seems like traders need little justification to pare bullish bets against a generally gloomy economic backdrop and the threat of a protracted economic slowdown.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!