Equities are losing traction, as Jerome Powell resurfaces with a fresh post-NFP appearance, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks slump as GBPUSD declines ease FTSE 100 losses
“Market sentiment remains on the rocks after a week of volatility that saw a bumper payrolls figure hammer home earlier warnings of additional monetary tightening at the Fed. The RBA reiterated the recent message reiterated across the US and Europe, with rates expected to rise further in the absence of any dramatic collapse in employment and economic output. Fears of additional rate hikes bring upside for the dollar, although the subsequent GBPUSD decline helps alleviate FTSE 100 declines thanks to the impact on earnings valuations for internationally-focused firms. For that reason, the FTSE 100 outperformance today highlights how the index should be propped up if market declines are accompanied by dollar strength. ”
Powell speech eyed after Friday’s payrolls surprise
“Jerome Powell looks to ensure market sentiment remains heavily central bank focused, with todays scheduled appearance at the Economic Club of Washington raising uncertainly for traders. With the Federal Reserve looking to remain data dependant, traders are faced with a swift opportunity to see how Friday’s bumper jobs report and services sector rebound impacts the outlook going forward. For the most part this strength would be deemed an enabler for any central bankers seeking to drive down inflation, with the so-called soft landing potentially bringing a higher for longer approach to monetary policy.”
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery on Powell’s words
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and trades at fresh daily highs above 1.0750 after having dropped to a fresh multi-week low below 1.0670. Stocks rally and the US Dollar eases as Fed Chairman Powell said that stronger-than-expected data will see the Fed raising rates accordingly.
GBP/USD trims losses and trades above 1.2050
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2050, as investors assess FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Investors cheer his optimistic words as he said he expects inflation to decline significantly this year.
Gold: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited Premium
Spot gold saw little action throughout the first half of the day, consolidating its latest losses just above the $1,860.00 threshold. The US Dollar mainly advanced against its European rivals, as certain caution reigned ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, resulting in XAU/USD holding within familiar levels.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Canoo Stock Forecast: Monday's GOEV plunge meets Tuesday buyers
Canoo (GOEV) stock is trading up more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after a surprise share offering on Monday helped the EV small-cap to close 12.4% lower. This seemed like a major overreaction from the market, which should have seen this coming.