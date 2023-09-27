Equity markets are pretty flat in the middle of the week, struggling to pick themselves up off the floor as investors worry about higher for longer interest rates and the economy.
Last week was action-packed and it seems investors are still piecing it all together in the absence of much else happening. While I often refer to them as eternal optimists, when faced with the prospect of recession in Europe, a sluggish recovery in China, and a Fed that's seemingly determined to push the economy to the edge despite huge progress already without much pain, it would appear investors are struggling to see the upside.
The only thing that can change that is the economic data providing further evidence that significant progress is continuing to be made. But if the government shuts down, we won't be getting that any time soon which would make the October Fed meeting interesting, depending on how long it lasts. There are potentially uncertain times ahead and as the old adage goes, markets hate uncertainty.
Oil on the rise again after taking a small breather
After a week of consolidation, oil prices are on the rise again on Wednesday ahead of the release of inventory data from EIA. The API release yesterday may have surprised some, recording an increase of 1.586 million barrels, a lot more than the 0.7 million decline that's expected today.
But it won't alter the view that the market is extremely tight following a number of supply cuts from OPEC+ countries. I think what we've seen over the last week or so is a little profit-taking and the fact it's already on the march higher is potentially a sign of how bullish traders still are.
Hawkish Fed pushes Gold back below $1,900
Gold continues to drift lower after breaking below $1,900, a key area of support in recent weeks. The yellow metal had been range-bound between $1,900 and $1,950 around the major central bank meetings this month and it would appear a hawkish Fed when others have adopted a more neutral tone has pushed it over the edge.
The dollar has been charging higher over the last week and weighed heavily on gold, which may now be eyeing last month's lows around $1,885 for support. It's not looking good for the yellow metal though, with the insistence that rates in the US could rise again and stay there for longer far from ideal.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at multi-month lows below 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level since March below 1.0550 on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength following the better-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.2150
GBP/USD struggles to erase its losses and trades near the multi-month low it set below 1.2150 mid-week. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength despite a modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the pair's rebound, while markets keep a close eye on political developments in the US.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,900
Gold price finds it difficult to stage a rebound after dropping to a monthly low below $1,900 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near the multi-year high it set above 4.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
This short-term Bitcoin holder indicator forecasts another rally for BTC
Bitcoin price has been malleable to the short-term holder movements. A large spike in profits for short-term holders is almost always met by a correction in BTC.
US government shutdowns and US Dollar implications
A potential US government shutdown that could start October 1st looms, the chances of which are more or less seen as a coin flip at this point. Should a shutdown transpire, there could be a negative impact of the US Dollar.