Investors will likely remain cautious ahead of a week packed with key data and policy decisions from major central banks.
Asian shares declined on Tuesday as concerns about the Chinese property sector hit risk appetite. This negative sentiment, coupled with overall caution was reflected in European markets this morning. In the currency space, the dollar is drawing some support from the tense mood while in the commodity arena, Brent touched $95 and gold retreated from a two-week high.
Fed decision in focus
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25 - 5.50% at this week’s meeting. However, much focus will be on what clues the economic projections, dot plots, and Jerome Powell's press conference offer on future rate hikes. The key question is whether the updated dot plot will still forecast one more 25-basis point rate hike this year. As of writing, traders are currently pricing in a 32% probability of a 25-basis point hike by November with this jumping to 47% by December.
Currency spotlight – GBP/USD
It could be especially volatile for GBPUSD which has to contend with the Fed/UK CPI/BoE combo over the space of 30 hours.
The day before the BoE decision, the latest UK inflation figures will be published with economists forecasting CPI to rise 7.0%, up from the July print of 6.8%. Core inflation is projected to cool 6.8% year-on-year, down from 6.9% in the previous month.
Markets widely expect the BoE to raise interest rates by 25-basis points, marking the 15th straight hike and taking the key rate to 5.5%. The main question is whether this will be the final rate hike as policymakers weigh sticky inflation against stagnant economic growth.
Talking technicals, GBPUSD remains under pressure on the daily charts with 1.2430 acting as a key level of interest.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency while a subdued US Dollar price action could lend support to the pair.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, vulnerable below 1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, languishing near five-month lows in early Europe on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold consolidates its gains, Fed rate decision looms
Gold price consolidates its recent gains above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the major central banks' monetary policy meeting.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
Price action all about central bank event risk positioning
What we have seen has been mild selling of the US Dollar and consolidation in US equities. A lot of this can be attributed to market positioning into a heavier calendar from tomorrow through the remainder of the week.