Market news
-
USD (USDIndex 93.10) weakened to Wednesday lows (92.94) post BOE, SNB, Norges Bank, CBRT, weak PMI’s & Claims and Evergrande missing interest payment deadline – AND no comments from the company. US Federal budget – stand-off continues.
-
Yields stormed higher overnight (10yr closed higher at 1.336%) jumped 10bps to 1.434% in Asian trades (highest since March 2020).
-
Equities rallied again over 1%, sentiment rises but Evergrande worries persist (HSBC, UBS & Blackrock – exposed to a total of $875m). Total offshore exposure – $20bln of the $300bln. USA500 +53 (+1.21%) at 4448. USA500.F lower at 4433. Dow +1.48%. NIKE & Costco beat Earnings. Asian mixed – Nikkei +2%, China lower. VIX tumbles again to 20.50.
-
USOil continues to recover breaches $73.00 – GS talk of $85+ if there is a cold winter.
-
Gold dropped to $1737 (31 day low) has recovered to $1755 now.
Overnight – NZD trade balance tanked, JPY CPI & Manu & Services PMI all missed, UK Consumer Confidence halved (-13 vs -7).
European Open – December 10-yr Bund future down -24 ticks, alongside broad losses in US futures. Norway kicked off rate hikes in Europe, BoE is also inching towards reduced stimulus which together with Fed tapering hints this week seems to have triggered a market shift. Stocks weren’t too spooked by the yields rise, but uncertainty over Evergrande’s USD coupon payments and lingering concern that China’s property boom could implode and the growth engine running out of steam has seen equity markets turning more cautious once again. DAX future currently down -0.1%, FTSE 100 future little changed. FX markets flat – Sterling holds up, JPY weaker – EURUSD at 1.1732 & Cable at 1.3725 USDJPY recovered to 110.50.
Today – German IFO, US New Home Sales, FedSpeak Williams, Mester, Clarida, Powell, George, ECB’s Elderson, BoE’s Tenreyro.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) GBPJPY (+0.22%) 3 day rally from summer low at 149.40 continues after Hawkish BOE. spiked to 151.70 earlier. Faster MAs aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram broke 0 line yesterday, RSI 74.50 OB but still rising. H1 ATR 0.150, Daily ATR 0.695.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn
Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership.