Market News Today – It was all about Treasuries again as yields continue to drop, and despite the rates tumbling to the lowest since March 3, ahead of the CPI data there was stellar demand for the 10-year auction.
10-year Treasury yields have dropped back a further -1.0 bp below 1.50% for the first time since March. Bearish positioning in Treasuries seems to be more extreme than initially thought. Bond markets across the Asia-Pacific region also found buyers, leaving the 10-year JGB rate down -0.1 bp at 0.060% and Australia’s 10-year rate down -8.9 bp at 1.48%. The September 10-year Bund future is up 7 ticks, while in cash markets the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped -1.2 bp to 1.48%.
Short covering and technicals remained big factors behind the move as bond bears threw in the towel on bearish inflation and Fed tapering bets.
Stock markets have been more cautions but benefited from the drop in yields, and indexes are mostly higher, while today the stocks are still in green with GER30 and UK100 futures up 0.1% and 0.3% at the moment and US futures also posting fractional gains, with indexes already at very high levels. JPN225 has gained 0.3%, the ASX is up 0.5% and Hang Seng and CSI 300 are 0.4% and 0.9% higher on the day.
Today – The ECB meeting takes center stage. The ECB is expected to keep the overall policy framework unchanged on Thursday, but review monthly purchase volumes under the PEPP program, which were “significantly” enhanced through Q2 as Europe fought with another surge of infections and a slow vaccine rollout. The US calendar will be of interest today, with the key May CPI report due.
Biggest FX Mover – GBPJPY drops to the 154 level, after it opened the day below the 20-day MA. It has posted a reversal from 156 highs since the end of May. Next key Support is at 153.45, which is a confluence of May’s floor and lower BB pattern.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.