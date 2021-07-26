There are many cross currents afflicting markets at present. Equity valuations look high but US earnings have been strong so far, with close to 90% of S&P 500 earnings coming in above expectations. This has helped to buoy equity markets despite concerns over the spreading of the Delta COVID variant and its negative impact on recovery. Yet the market doesn’t appear entirely convinced on the recovery trade, with small caps continuing to lag mega caps.
The USD index (DXY) remained supported at the end of last week even as US yields remain capped, but the USD does appear to be losing momentum. Positioning has now turned long according to the CFTC IMM data indicating that the short covering rally is largely exhausted; aggregate net USD positioning vs. major currencies (EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD & CHF as a percent of open interest) turned positive for the first time in over a year.
Inflation fears have not dissipated especially after recent above consensus consumer price index (CPI) readings, for example in the US and UK. Reflecting such uncertainty, interest rate market volatility remains high as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE index while inflation gauges such as 5y5y swaps have pushed higher in July. There was some better news on the inflationary front at the end of last week, with the Markit US July purchasing managers indices (PMIs) revealing an easing in both input and selling prices for a second straight month, albeit remaining at an elevated level.
This week we will get more information on inflation trends, with the June Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report in the US (Fri), Eurozone July CPI (Fri), Australia Q2 CPI (Wed) and Canada June CPI (Wed), on tap this week. We will also get to see whether the Fed is more concerned about inflation risks at the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting (Wed). The Fed is likely to continue to downplay the surge in inflation, arguing that it is transitory, while the standard of "substantial further progress" remains a "ways off". Nonetheless, it may not be long before the Fed is more explicit in announcing that is formally moving towards tapering.
An emerging markets central bank policy decision in focus this week is the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where a 15bp hike in the base rate is expected. Central banks in emerging markets are taking differing stances, with for example Russia hiking interest rates by 100 basis points at the end of the week while China left its Loan Prime Rate unchanged. The July German IFO business climate survey later today will be in focus too (consensus 102.5). Overall, amid thinner summer trading conditions market activity is likely to be light this week.
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
