Mar BUNDS Tracking Keltner channel higher

So I'm looking to buy at 165.05 and any dip near 164.71 with upside potential to 165.31, 165.53 or even 165.85. Only below 164.35 would be negative.

Tuesday’s downside rejection extended into more significant upside yesterday. A new contract high and the lowest yields for 6 weeks was the result. But, with intraday signals for sentiment overbought those extremes were not maintained with strong profit taking interest emerging outside of the top of a positive Keltner channel. But although the setback was a solid one buying interest re-emerged and I'm looking for the upside to continue to be the focus today.

