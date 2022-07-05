1. A. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 7/01 AC – Geo Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.
C. 7/05 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 7/05 AC– Saturn 150 0 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 7/08 AC – Uranus Contra-Parallel US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 7/08 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
G. 7/08 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. 248 year cycle. MAJOR change n trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
2. A. 7/11 AM – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 7/11 PM – Uranus 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.
D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
E. 7/18 AC – Helio Jupiter 60 Pluto. Moderate change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, & T-Bonds.
F. 7/20 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Commodity Index, Oats, & Oil.
3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.
B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.
C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.
D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.
E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
