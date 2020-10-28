At the moment, the market is struggling with the question of 'lockdown vs no lockdown' as coronavirus cases surge but with that framing, we're asking the wrong question. Take a look at the GOLD and DOW30 charts at the bottom of this piece. Meanwhile, Ashraf posted this latest chart, highlighting the unfolding correlation between Biden-Trump polls and the market.
There is no consensus definition for what a pandemic 'lockdown' means. It's used to range from everything to harshly-enforced home quarantines in China to the closures of bars. As cases mount, there's a fear of a new lockdown as if it's a binary event when in reality is a series of potential steps that governments could take.
The likelihood of true nationwide lockdowns was saw in March is remote. Even parks were closed in many countries and that's something that proved unnecessary.
The real question is how a resurgence in virus cases will impact economies. It's how much economic growth will be curbed by efforts to curb the virus, whether those are government mandated or behavioral.
Framing it as lockdown vs no lockdown is a mistake. What we should be considering is how much a continued spike through flu season will affect consumer behaviour. Part of the reason we don't hear much commentary about that is because it's so difficult to estimate. Returning to a lockdown would mirror what happened in March; economists now have a model for that.
What we don't have any idea on is how consumers will react to a long, dangerous and depressing winter. Will banks and governments continue their generosity? Will business owners continue to battle or close their doors?
There is no model to fall back on and almost every turn so far in the pandemic has been unexpected. Caution is warranted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bids elusive despite above-forecast Aussie CPI
AUD/USD in stasis even as Australia's Q3 CPI beats estimates. The data is unlikely to deter the RBA from postponing additional easing. With coronavirus cases rising across the globe, the RBA is likely to cut rates next month.
USD/JPY looks south with bear flag breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY feels the pull of gravity as risk sentiment weakens on coronavirus concerns. Deeper losses look likely, as the 4-hour chart shows a bear flag breakdown. The pattern indicates a continuation of the sell-off from the Oct. 20 high of 105.75, possibly toward 104.00.
Gold bounces-back towards $1910 amid growing coronavirus woes
Gold attempts bids amid coronavirus woes-led risk-aversion, as the bulls fight back control amid a sell-off in the US Treasury yields, triggered by the coronavirus concerns-induced risk-aversion. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields drop further below the key 0.80% level.
WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data
The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI. Technically, the price is deteriorating on a daily outlook. From a 4-hour perspective, the price might be expected to ....
Dumping Dollars before the election
Investors are dumping US dollars ahead of next Tuesday’s US Presidential election. This will be a historic event for the country, the world and the financial markets. The stakes are high and the outcome is uncertain.