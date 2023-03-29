RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6700 amid upbeat mood
AUD/USD is battling 0.6700, recovering losses induced by softer Australian monthly inflation data. The US Dollar is struggling to extend the rebound amid a better market mood, as the global banking jitters ease. Focus on US data, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY approaches 132.00 amid BoJ-speak, firmer yields
USD/JPY is holding higher ground, approaching the 132.00 level early Wednesday. The pair is capitalizing on the risk-on mood and higher US Treasury bond yields amid mixed comments from the BoJ policymakers. US housing data next on tap.
Gold to extend choppy trading, awaiting a fresh catalyst Premium
Gold price has paused the previous rebound early Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) seems to have found its feet following a rough start to the week. However, the underlying strength in the US Treasury bond yields so far this week could limit the Gold price advance.
This is how Arbitrum and Optimism are dragging users away from Ethereum
Arbitrum became the highlight of the month as the Layer-2 (L2) blockchain launched its native token, ARB. Since then, the L2 narrative that was once the talking point of 2022 has exploded again.
Unfazed: Confidence edges higher despite banking situation
Consumers may not love the present conditions, but a slightly more upbeat take on where things are headed was enough to give overall confidence a nudge in the right direction in March.