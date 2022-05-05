Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500:
- FOMC raises interest rates by 0.50%.
- AUDJPY has rallied back to the 94.00 level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back above the 0.7200 level. Will price rally back to the 0.7314 weekly resistance level?
- EURJPY has rallied back to the 137.52 weekly resistance level.
- EURUSD rallies back towards the 1.0635 monthly resistance level.
- GBPJPY remains held at the 163.06 monthly resistance level.
- GBPUSD rallies back towards the 1.2647 weekly resistance level.
- NZDJPY has rallied back to the 84.83 daily resistance level.
- NZDUSD has rallied back just above the 0.6527 monthly resistance level.
- USDJPY has declined back to the 129.00 level. Will price move back above the 129.40 daily support level?
- USD Index has found resistance at the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 has found support at the 4104 monthly support level.
