Overview
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below:
AUDJPY continues to hold at the 94.02-31 daily/weekly resistance area.
AUDUSD continues to test the 0.6900 level for a move lower.
EURJPY has tested the 144.24 daily resistance level and has failed at the 144.00 level two days in a row.
EURUSD is consolidating finding strong resistance at the 1.0600 level.
GBPJPY has rallied just short of the 168.01 monthly resistance level. Is this where price forms a lower top for a decline?
GBPUSD is consolidating finding strong resistance at the 1.2300 level.
NZDJPY has rejected the 86.40 monthly resistance level.
NZDUSD has moved below the 0.6300 level and is now targeting the 0.6204 monthly support level.
USDCAD continues to hold at the 1.2963 monthly resistance level.
USDJPY has broken above the 135.16 monthly resistance level and is holding at the 136.00 level.
USD Index continues to find support at the 103.81 monthly support level.
S&P 500 continues to hold below the 3808 weekly resistance level.
