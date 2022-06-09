Overview:
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below:
- AUDJPY continues to advance targeting the 97.28 monthly resistance level.
- AUDUSD has closed below the 0.7200 level. Will price break below the 0.7165 daily support level?
- EURJPY continues to advance targeting the 145.68 monthly resistance level.
- EURUSD continues to hold below the 1.0757 daily resistance level ahead of the ECB interest rate decision today.
- GBPJPY continues to advance and has tested the 168.42 weekly resistance level.
- GBPUSD continues to close below the 1.2600 level and may be forming the first lower top on the daily chart.
- NZDJPY has rallied back to the 86.40 to 87.33 daily/weekly resistance area.
- NZDUSD continues to decline targeting the 0.6204 monthly support level.
- USDCAD has declined down to 1.2546 the weekly 79% fib retracement level.
- USDJPY continues to advance targeting the 135.16 monthly resistance level.
- USD Index has found support at 101.28 and formed a new uptrend on the daily chart.
- S&P 500 continues to consolidate at the 4104 monthly support level.
