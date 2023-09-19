Watching Key level on EURUSD. Daily support, now acting as resistance at 1.0686 in line with a downtrend.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency while a subdued US Dollar price action could lend support to the pair.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, vulnerable below 1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, languishing near five-month lows in early Europe on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold consolidates its gains, Fed rate decision looms
Gold price consolidates its recent gains above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the major central banks' monetary policy meeting.
XRP price holds ground above $0.50 amid threat to security status
XRP price held above the $0.50 level, considered key support for the altcoin in its recovery. In a recent turn of events, the NYDFS dropped all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins from its “greenlist.
Cautious start with an abundance of central bank meetings ahead
There's every chance that by the end of this week, the bulk of the major central banks have ended their tightening cycle and in many cases, signaled such as the ECB did last week.