Turkish inflation is expected to increase to 83.5% in September due to significant price hikes in electricity and natural gas fees. In Hungary, we see the manufacturing PMI jumping to 58.2, as order books remain filled and supply chain issues have gradually recovered.

Turkey: Annual inflation to increase further

In September, we expect annual inflation to increase to 83.5% (3.1% on monthly basis) from 80.2% a month ago, given significant administrative price hikes in electricity and natural gas fees. Pricing pressures will likely remain broad-based on the back of a largely supportive policy framework along with a less supportive global backdrop leading to currency weakness.

Hungary: Retail Sales to slow, industrial production to jump

The calendar for Hungary contains some activity data from August. We see retail sales slowing as prices rise quickly and households are increasingly conscious about their spending. On the other hand, industrial production will jump as the month of August this year contained two more working days than in the last year, boosting the unadjusted growth figure. When it comes to the September outlook for industry, the manufacturing PMI will give us some clues and we expect this to suggest expansion as orders books remain filled and supply chain issues have become less severe.

Key events in EMEA next week

Source: Refinitiv, ING

