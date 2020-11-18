The JPY in its indexed form (equal-weighted against other 7 major currencies) has just staged a rejection of its multi-year trend line with origins in 2014-2015. The line is visible on the smaller Monthly chart at the bottom left edge of the 8-hour chart. On this one, a first layer of resistance has been reached, which if hurdled, gives the bulls the opportunity to score a reversal of multiple degrees. Our JPY exposure is still small with just one short AUDJPY triggered by the trend-following "Relative Strength Sell D" strategy (trade ID 51863374). But should this interim resistance be traversed, we will not feel reluctant to commit to more JPY longs (JPY-based pairs shorts).

North from here, key intersections are seen for the beginning of December and January which could act as tractors lifting the JPY even higher.

