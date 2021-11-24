Global developments
The sell-off in US treasuries which was triggered by Biden's announcement to reappoint Powell as Fed Chair continued. US yields have risen across the curve. US real rates too are higher. The Dollar has strengthened overall. Risk sentiment continues to be fragile in anticipation of faster tapering by the Fed. Comments from the BoE governor were hawkish. He said the BoE would have to trim the balance sheet at some point. These comments arrested the fall in Sterling. Hawkish comments from an ECB member however did not seem to have much of an impact on the Euro which continued to trend lower against the Dollar. Amid political pressure on account of surging inflation, the US (50mn barrels) along with India (5mn barrels), UK, China, Japan, and South Korea have released crude from strategic petroleum reserves. It remains to be seen how the OPEC+ reacts to this move. The next OPEC meeting is on 2nd December. FOMC minutes would be released late evening today. Tomorrow is a US holiday on account of Thanksgiving.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equity indices had opened lower, following up on the day before yesterday's fall of 2%. However, equities bounced back strongly during the session, with the Nifty eventually ending 0.5% higher at 17503. Broader indices led the gains. US indices ended in the green yesterday with Dow up 0.55%. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic bonds and Rates were steady yesterday. Money market rates rallied as IPO funding pressure eased. Higher VRRR cutoffs have not translated into higher money market rates as only banks have access to the Reverse Repo facility. A large section of the market does not and that has resulted in this dislocation. The RBI may look to address this in the upcoming monetary policy.
USD/INR
The Rupee had weakened to 74.57 intraday but recovered subsequently as domestic equities erased losses. The Rupee is exhibiting considerable resilience amid broad Dollar strength. High Beta currencies such as TRY, ZAR, MXN continue to underperform. The Turkish Lira continues to plumb new lows amid frantic volatility. Asian currencies are trading a tad weak against the Dollar. 1y forward yield ended at 4.85% while 3m ATMF vols are hovering around 4.75%. Last day March over First Day April points continue to remain elevated at 21p for 4 days.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes downside towards 1.1200 ahead of key event risks
EUR/USD is under renewed selling pressure, eyeing 1.1200 ahead of a busy session. The US dollar remains firmer amid hopes of earlier Fed rate hike, which could get confirmed by the FOMC minutes. German IFO, US data eyed as well.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
ADA price at risk of 25% drop as eToro to delist Tron, Cardano
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.