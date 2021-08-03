Sentiment falters as COVID surge complicates labor and supply shortages.

PMI peaked in May, New Orders in March, Employment in April.

Supply and component shortages hinder manufacturing production.

Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is forecast to rise to 60.4 in July from June’s 60.1. In May the Employment Index was 49.3, the New Orders Index was 62.1 and the Prices Paid gauge was 79.5.

What to Expect: Manufacturing PMI

Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 59.5 in July. It had been forecast to rise to 60.9 from 60.6. Sentiment in the factory sector has now fallen more than five points from its high of 64.7 in March.

The New Orders Index slipped to 64.9 from 66 last month and the Prices Paid Index dropped to 85.7 from its June record of 92.1. Employment rose to 52.9 in July, above the index division at 50 between expansion and contraction, from 49.9 in June.

Manufacturing has been at the forefront of the US economic recovery, evincing a sustained expansion that began in June 2020, and reached a decade high at 64.7 in March of this year.

Manufacturing PMI

FXStreet

The New Orders Index had soared to an all-time record of 68 that same month and employment was at 54.4.

Price Paid climbed to its own record of 92.1 in June as the base effect on inflation was compounded by extensive labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, driving prices higher at the fastest in a decade.

Prices Paid

FXStreet

The factory sector is considered a leading indicator, though only about 15% of the economic activity is considered a leading indicator for the entire US economy. Longer lead times for products and the greater need for skilled labor mean that factory managers must plan farther ahead, making their decisions more predictive.

The correlation between the manufacturing and service indexes is high. When factories lead retail stores are almost sure to follow.

What to Expect: Market impact

Purchasing Managers' Indexes are sentiment gauges. They measure the outlook of business executives, not actual sales or production and are part of an economy’s general background information. They are, however, useful at pointing out inflection points, turns in economic sentiment that often lead lower or higher, before the change shows in the economic data.

In the current situation, with fears of another economic desert ahead, a pronounced fall in PMI would be an extremely negative signal.

Although a decline is anticipated, it should not presage a serious economic problem.

Markets will note but not trade this number.



