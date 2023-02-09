In today's live stream, Larry is calling SPX a Range Trade 3800-4300. He likes China KWEB and ETF XLC. He said the Dollar is "The Bus Driver."
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from daily highs, holds above 1.0750
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and erased a part of its daily gains after having climbed to the 1.0800 area in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes retreating from opening highs, the US Dollar finds some demand and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150
GBP/USD has managed to build on earlier gains and touched its highest level in nearly a week above 1.2170 on Thursday before retreating modestly. BOE policymakers' cautious comments on the inflation outlook and the US Dollar's uninspiring performance fueled the pair's rally.
Gold: Increasing signs of an upcoming bearish run Premium
The lack of US Dollar follow-through finally played against the American currency. XAU/USD extended its weekly advance to $1,890.21 before losing its bullish momentum to post a daily low of $1,865.68. The USD gathered strength after Wall Street's opening, as US Treasury yields trimmed pre-opening losses while stock indexes pulled away from their early highs.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023.
AMC gains ground after Wednesday's 7% sell-off
AMC stock has advanced 2.3% in Thursday's premarket a day after losing 7.4% on Wednesday. AMC's preferred equity unit APE fared even worse in the midweek session, losing 7.7%, and is down another 2.4% in Thursday's premarket.