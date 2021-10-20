After the surge, the WTI Crude Oil still faces some global risk sentiment strong enough to make it fly higher. Will it pop like a helium balloon?
Fundamental analysis
It appears that oil prices are being supported by speculators who have ignored signs of a slowing economy around the world. Nonetheless, the black gold may face a bearish supply forecast soon, which could potentially put it at risk of a pullback.
Furthermore, with a disappointing GDP in China in the third quarter and industrial production falling in September in the United States, the world's two largest economies have lost momentum, which could affect the level of energy demand.
Consequently, this context of state interventionism on energy prices is likely to reduce the transfer of demand from the coal market to petroleum products, depriving the crude of one of its wings that lifted it for a number of weeks.
U.S. API weekly crude oil stock
Inventory levels of US crude oil, gasoline, and distillates stocks, American Petroleum Institute (API) via Investing.
Regarding the API figures published Tuesday, the increase in crude inventories (with 3.294 million barrels versus 2.233 million barrels expected) implies weaker demand and is normally bearish for crude prices.
However, we have to see whether or not these figures will be confirmed by the weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.
If that scenario is confirmed by the EIA’s figures later today, then the black gold may be set for a corrective wave, possibly back to previous support levels.
WTI Crude Oil (CLZ21) Futures (December contract, daily chart)
In conclusion, anything can happen in this market in the forthcoming days… Therefore, no position in the WTI Crude is justified from the risk-reward perspective at the moment. However, things change quickly, and when they do, you don’t want to miss it! Subscribe to our premium Oil Trading Alerts to be the first to know about our trading outlooks, which are published as soon as opportunities arise.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.