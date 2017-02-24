Iran Weekly Market Report - Feb.24, 2017
Tehran Stock Exchange
The Tehran Stock Exchange closed in positive territory for the second consecutive week, with the TSE All-Share Index gaining 0.9% to finish at 77,847. Other Financial Services (+6.7%) was the top performing sector due to strong performances by Bahman Leasing Co. (BHLZ +15.2%), Industry & Mine Leasing Co. (LSMD +13.1%) and Iranian Leasing Co. (LIRZ +12.4%). A week earlier several leasing companies released their projections for the next financial year based on their nine-month performances. Bahman Leasing Co. has forecasted a 13% growth in net income for the next year (ending March 20, 2018) to IRR 325 billion (approx. USD 8.5 million). But updates from other companies were not so promising with lower results projected for the coming year. The weakest major sector of the week was Metallic Ore (-1.9%). Bama Mining & Industrial (BAMA -7.8%) and Iran Zinc Mines Development Investment Co. (ROOI -6.3%) were among the top losers of the market as well as the Metallic Ore sector. Bama has released its initial projections for the next financial year, forecasting a 9% fall in net profit from the current year to IRR 368 billion (approx. USD 9.7 million). In its initial projection for next year, Iran Zinc Mines Development Investment Company has forecasted a fall of 18% in its net profit to IRR 430 billion (approx. USD 11.3 million) compared with its forecast for the current year ending March 19.
The TSE30 index of the thirty largest companies by market capitalization closed at 3,137, up 0.5% from last week. Parsian Oil & Gas Development Co. (PASN +7.1%) rose the most in the top 30s, while Mellat Bank (BMLT -6.5%) was the weakest.
This week the Average Daily Trade Volume (ADTV) fell by 16% to USD 61 million. SAIPA Group (SIPA -0.8%), Asan Pardakht Co. (APPE +4.9%) and Iran Khodro Diesel Co. (KAVR -6.3%) recorded the highest weekly traded value with USD 6.9 million, USD 5.0 million and USD 4.5 million worth of trades respectively.
Iran Fara Bourse
The overall index of the Iran Fara Bourse closed up 2.1% at 867. However the IFB’s ADTV plunged 82% to USD 35 million. Despite a fall of 88% in volume, debt securities remained the most popular instrument on the IFB with USD 96 million traded.
Foreign Exchange Market
On the currency market, the official US dollar rate was quoted by the CBI at IRR 32,401, up 0.03% on last week. On the free market the dollar slipped 0.8% to IRR 37,819. The CBI reduced the official euro rate by 0.5% to IRR 34,226, while on the free market the euro lost 1.3% to IRR 40,395. The British pound’s official rate edged down 0.1% to IRR 40,331, while sterling lost 0.1% to IRR 48,050 on the free market.
Economic Developments
The Central Bank of Iran released its latest inflation report on Thursday, publishing the Consumer Price Index for the 11th month of the Iranian calendar year. The CPI index rose 1.1% in the month ending February 18, compared with a gain of 0.8% over the previous month. Food & Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 2.8% for the 11th month while Telecommunication and Education both showed least price growth with zero inflation for the month. Year-on-year inflation was calculated at 10.6%, the highest reported since October 2015 and up from 9.6% recorded the previous month. According to the latest CBI report, Health & Medical Care posted the highest year-on-year inflation rate of 17.1%, while the lowest price growth was seen by Clothing & Shoes with 6.0%.
written by Ali Karbalaee and Radman Rabii
This report is solely for information and general circulation only and may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed in whole or in part to any other person without our written consent. This report should not be construed as an offer or solicitation for the subscription, purchase or sale of the securities mentioned herein. Whilst we have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the information contained in this publication is not untrue or misleading at the time of publication, we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness, and you should not act on it without first independently verifying its contents. Any opinion or estimate contained in this report is subject to change without notice. We have not given any consideration to and we have not made any investigation of the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of the recipient or any class of persons, and accordingly, no warranty whatsoever is given and no liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising whether directly or indirectly as a result of the recipient or any class of persons acting on such information or opinion or estimate. You may wish to seek advice from a financial advisers regarding the suitability of the securities mentioned herein, taking into consideration your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs, before making a commitment to invest in the securities.
Privileged / confidential information may be contained in this document. If you are not the addressee indicated in this document (or responsible for delivery of this message to such person), you may not copy or deliver this message to anyone. Opinions, conclusions and other information in this document that do not related to the official business of Turquoise Partners Ltd. and Firouzeh Asia Brokerage CO. and their respective connected and associated corporations shall not be understood as neither given nor endorsed.