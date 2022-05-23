t's a tough time to manage money – and performance is struggling across the board. Perhaps worse, asset managers don't know what direction to turn next.
The backdrop is challenging, and "The Street" is coming to terms with the harsh reality of central banks tightening monetary policy. For the most part, every pain trade that could have occurred in the market has broadly occurred. But there is likely more turbulence, air pockets, and higher volatility to navigate.
Still, when asset managers are puzzled about the next direction, it creates " investment paralysis." Then the market becomes little more than a hot potato for investors as they figure out what to do today.
But let us be realistic without complicating matters; the outcome is binary. If we skirt a recession, the S & P 500 moves back to 4500; if not, we fall to 3000. From here on out, growth data will carry the baton
Oil
Oil prices are supported as gasoline markets remain tight amid solid demand heading into the peak US driving season. Refineries are typically in ramp-up mode to feed US drivers unquenching thirst at the pump.
A weaker USD contributed to the latest price rebound and was further supported by a more significant rate cut than expected in China.
Reports emerged that US President Joe Biden is considering meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next month in what could be an important meeting for the oil market. So perhaps the top side could be limited until Traders iron out this news.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher to retest 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared cheering a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
The Week Ahead: The end of the bear market seems elusive
The end of the bear market may not be in sight, but the US -led stock market sell off could slow down. Does technical analysis even matter anymore? For the last 20 plus years, we could, with a bit of luck and central bank support, predict where markets would fall to on any given sell off.