Intraday market analysis: USD pulls back again

USD/CAD grinds lower
The Canadian dollar finds support from hotter-than-expected inflation. The US counterpart remained under pressure after it failed to hold onto 1.2500.
The RSI’s repeatedly oversold situation has attracted some buying interest. But timid rebounds have rather been opportunities for trend-followers to sell into strength.
1.2570 is a key resistance to lift if the bulls look for another chance. On the downside, a drop below 1.2450 would trigger a new round of sell-off towards the daily support at 1.2390.
EUR/GBP slips to 12-month lows
The sterling edged higher after Britain’s December CPI exceeded expectations.
The euro has struggled to lift offers around 0.8375 after a two-week-long consolidation. The subsequent break below 0.8340 has forced buyers to bail out, exacerbating the bearish mood. This former support has turned into a fresh resistance.
A bearish MA cross indicates an acceleration to the downside. The pair is now heading towards February 2020’s lows near 0.8290. An oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound.
USOIL seeks support
WTI crude continued upward after the IEA warned inventories in OECD countries were at their lowest levels.
The rally may accelerate in the medium-term after the bulls clear last October’s high at 85.00. However, the RSI has shot into the overbought area on the daily chart.
Bearish divergence on the hourly time frame suggests a slowdown in the short-term momentum. Price action could be due for a pullback. 84.70 is the first support and 88.00 is the resistance when the price bounces back.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.