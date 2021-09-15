Intraday market analysis: USD attempts rebound

USD/CHF seeks support
The US dollar initially tumbled after a minor drop in August’s core CPI. However, the pair can capitalize on strong buying interest from the trough near 0.9150.
A tentative break of August’s high at 0.9240 suggests that buyers are in control of price action. Though an overbought RSI has tempered the bullish drive, the latest pullback to 0.9180 can be an accumulation phase.
A rebound may lift bids to July’s high at 0.9275. A breach of that ceiling would attract momentum buying and resume the greenback’s rally.
XAU/USD bounces off demand zone
Gold surged thanks to a decline in Treasury yields. The precious metal had met stiff selling pressure at the triple top (1830) from the daily chart.
Short-term sentiment has turned positive after a week-long consolidation above the demand area of 1780. The break above 1803 would prompt the bears to cover their bets. An overbought RSI may trigger a temporary pullback.
A rebound would challenge the critical level of 1830 once again, where a bullish breakout may resume the five-week-long rally.
US 30 breaks support
The Dow Jones 30 retreated as last month’s US inflation remained above the Fed’s target. The index was bought out of the dip over the daily support at 34580.
The rebound turned out to be short-lived after a breakout invalidated this key floor. A bearish MA cross indicates that sentiment has become increasingly downbeat.
The psychological level (34000) from last July would be the next target. On the upside, 34950 is a fresh resistance where sellers would be eager to erase any rebound.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
