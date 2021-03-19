Intraday market analysis – Sterling tests key resistance

GBP/USD builds bullish momentum
The Bank of England followed the US Fed’s dovish footstep on Thursday in an attempt to rein in inflation expectations. This has led the pound to hit a wall once again at the psychological level of 1.4000.
Those who believe in the third time’s a charm may find support at 1.3850 after the pair made a series of higher lows.
A bullish breakout could push the price towards 1.4150 or even end the three-week-long consolidation. A drop below 1.3800, however, may dent the upward bias from a medium-term perspective.
USD/JPY in rectangle consolidation
Rally in risk assets come at the expense of a safer Japanese yen. Though the BoJ would sit on its hands and find no issue in a weaker currency as global trade makes a comeback.
The US dollar has so far found support above the previous lows around 108.30. The RSI has dropped back into neutral territory from an overbought situation, which may prompt more buyers to get in the game.
A breakout above the horizontal range (109.30) could extend the rally to last June’s high at 109.80.
XAG/USD bounces off ascending trendline
A softer US dollar is exactly what commodity traders have been waiting for. Silver is looking to safeguard its gains after the latest pop above the resistance at 26.40.
An over-extended RSI was followed up by profit-taking in the supply area. However, a nascent rising trendline hints at buyers’ strong interest in bidding up the price.
A reversal is in the making if the price action succeeds in staying above 25.80.
A bullish breakout above 26.90 could trigger a broader rally into the 28s.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.