Intraday market analysis: Gold continues upward

XAU/USD breaks resistance
Gold surged over geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.
Following a three-week-long sideways grind, the break above the triple top at 1830 indicates strong commitment from the buy-side. 1850 is the next level to clear, which would lead to November’s peak at 1877.
The RSI has shot into the overbought area, and some profit-taking could briefly drive the price lower. Buyers may see a pullback as an opportunity to join in. 1820 near the base of the recent rally is a key support in this case.
AUD/USD seeks support
The Australian dollar climbed back after the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in December.
A surge above 0.7270 was the bulls’ attempt to initiate a reversal. As sellers covered their bets, the way might be open for a meaningful rebound. The follow-up correction met solid buying interest at 0.7170.
Sentiment would remain upbeat as long as price action stays above this key support. 0.7290 is an important hurdle and its breach could trigger a runaway rally towards 0.7420.
Dow Jones 30 tests major support
The Dow Jones 30 retreats as traders take profit ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.
The index has given up all its gains from the late December rally and fell through the daily support at 34700. This bearish breakout could extend losses to the psychological level of 34000, a critical floor to prevent a deeper correction in the medium-term.
The RSI’s oversold situation may attract some buying interest. Nonetheless, the bulls will need to lift offers around 35500 in a show of force, in order to turn sentiment around.
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.