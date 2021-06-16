Intraday market analysis: GBP needs rebound catalyst

GBP/USD bounces off key support
The pound consolidates as the unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in the three months to April.
The pair has found support at the lower range of its horizontal consolidation (1.4040). This demand zone from the daily chart is critical in keeping the bullish trend intact.
An oversold RSI at this level may have prompted the bulls to buy the dip. 1.4125 from the latest sell-off is the immediate resistance. Its clearance could pave the way to the peak at 1.4250.
On the downside, a breakout could trigger a sell-off towards 1.3900.
NAS 100 retreats towards support
The Nasdaq 100 pulls back ahead of the Federal Reserve’s June monetary policy meeting.
The breakout above the previous high at 14070 is a confirmation of bullish continuation. The bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an acceleration in the rally.
Short-term retracement could meet buying interest from trend followers. 14170 is the immediate resistance and the psychological level of 14000 is the closest support.
Further down, 13800 on the 20-day moving average would be a test for the bulls’ commitment.
XAG/USD consolidates ahead of breakout
Silver holds on to recent gains as the US dollar softens on lackluster retail numbers.
Sentiment has recovered after the price rallied above the daily resistance at 28.30. The precious metal is grinding along the 30-day moving average in search of bids.
27.00 is a major support while the sideways action goes on. A bearish breakout could extend the correction towards 26.10.
On the upside, a close above 28.00 may lead the price to challenge the upper band of the range at 28.70 for the third time.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading near 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.