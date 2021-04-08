Intraday market analysis – Deeper correction

USD/JPY continues to pull back
The US dollar struggles to find buyers amid dovish FOMC minutes.
The pair has met stiff selling pressure near the psychological level of 111.00 from last March. An RSI divergence was an indication that the rally was already losing steam.
A breakout below 109.30 could trigger a deeper correction to the demand area between 108.40 and the 30-day moving average found on the daily chart.
A rebound will need to lift offers around 110.55 first before more buyers would commit their chips.
US oil awaits breakout
Oil prices came under pressure after data showed an increase in US oil production at the end of March.
The upbeat sentiment has softened after the US crude dipped below the 20 and 30-day moving averages for the first time in four months. The bearish MA cross may attract more sellers.
On the hourly chart, the price action is currently in a rectangle consolidation between 57.20 and 62.20.
A bearish breakout could trigger a broader sell-off towards 52s, while 64.70 would be the immediate target on the upside.
UK 100 tests major resistance
The FTSE 100 has reached a three-month high after Boris Johnson confirmed that the UK’s economy would reopen next week.
The index is rising along the 20-hour moving average and is heading towards the previous high at 6960. A breakout above that major resistance could open the door to the pre-covid level (7400).
The RSI has entered the overbought area and may draw a temporary pullback. In this case, the resistance-turned-support 6805 would be the level to watch for trend followers.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.