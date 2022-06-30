Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 30 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 136.22
Dlr's intra-day firm break of yesterday's New York low at 136.35 due to cross-buying in yen and falling U.S. yields suggests recent uptrend has made a temporary top at Wednesday's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 and stronger retracement to 135.95 is seen, below, 135.79.
Turn cautious seller on recovery for this move as only above 136.81 (Asian high) risks 136.95/99.
